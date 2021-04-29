Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil rises on optimistic demand outlook; uncertainties remain

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

April 28: Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid optimistic forecasts of global fuel demand recovery, while the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in India and a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks capped gains.
Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.42%, to $66.70 a barrel at 0646 GMT, following a 1.2% gain from Tuesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.46%, to $62.23 a barrel, after gaining 1.7% on Tuesday. An OPEC+ decision to stick to plans for a phased easing of oil production restrictions from May to July underscored the producers' confidence in a recovery in global demand. read more
U.S. bank Goldman Sachs expected "the biggest jump in oil demand ever, a 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) rise over the next six months," according to a Wednesday research note, citing an acceleration of vaccinations in Europe and an unleashing of pent-up travel demand.
The easing of international travel restrictions in May will lead global jet demand to recover by 1.5 million bpd, Goldman said. In a report by OPEC+ experts, the group forecast global oil demand in 2021 would grow by 6 million bpd, after falling 9.5 million bpd last year. read more
"The oil cartel remains confident about the demand outlook as the economies of the U.S. and China rebound strongly. This helped to offset concerns about growing coronavirus cases in India, Japan and Brazil," DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang noted.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sterling takes back seat to dollar ahead of Fed
Emirates to resume flights to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2
Dollar rebounds as US yields rise
BD eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
DBBL approves 30 pc dividend
IBBL board recommends 10pc cash dividend
Sonali Paper’s net profit rises 21pc in nine months
MBL holds AGM, approves 15pc dividend


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft