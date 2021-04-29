realme launches two more smartphones

Youth-favorite smartphone brand, realme has launched two of its devices on Monday, through an online event to fulfill the demand of the tech-savvy young millennials to celebrate Eid in a befitting manner amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The devices are realme 8 and realme C25. Realme 8 is being sold at Tk 22,990 while realme C25 in 2 variants the 4/64 and 4/128 at Tk 13,990 and Tk 14,990 respectively.

realme 8 was available on prominent e-commerce site Evaly at special prize during the flash sale at 2:30pm held on Wednesday (28 April) whereas people could also buy realme C25 on Daraz at special prize during the flash sale at 2:30 pm Tuesday last. Customers can enjoy Tk 1,000 discount on the price of realme 8, and the device is priced at Tk 21,990. The smartphone comes in two colours - Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.

Customers will also receive other benefits when purchasing the devices, such as Tk 5,000 Bata Gift Card. Additionally, buying the smartphones through Nagad will allow the tech-savvy to enjoy a 10% discount (maximum BDT 2,000) and 12% discount for Lanka Bangla (maximum BDT 2,500). Interested customers can purchase the realme 8 at https://rebrand.ly/realme_8_Flash_Sale_Evaly.

realme 8 will be the trendiest phone this Eid with its 8mm slim and trendy infinite bold design and Super AMOLED screen.

realme 8 comes with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Display FHD+ with the light-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor. The touch sampling rate is 180Hz, making scrolling as smooth as butter. The phone weighs 177gms and is 8mm thick. The 'Dare to Leap' slogan is written on the back of the phone, a concept used by renowned fashion brands to uplift the users with the brand slogan, giving the phone a very beautiful outlook.

Customers purchasing the 4+64 GB variant will receive a discount of BDT 500 and is available in Watery Grey for BDT 13,490. The phone will be available in another variant 4+128. In addition, if you pay with credit cards of 12 specific banks, you can get a maximum discount of up to BDT 1000. You can buy realme C25 through flash sale at https://rebrand.ly/realme_C25_ Flash_Sale_Daraz.







