Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB lifts Asia growth forecast on Covid-19 vaccines

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MANILA, April 28: The Asian Development Bank has raised its growth forecast for developing Asia this year on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the strength of global export demand, but warned that resurgent virus outbreaks threatened the recovery.
China and India are expected to lead the rebound across the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, the lender said Wednesday.
The Philippines-based ADB predicted growth of 7.3 percent, compared with its previous forecast in December of 6.8 percent and a contraction of 0.2 percent in 2020 - but said the recovery would be "patchy".
"Some economies continue to struggle to contain the virus and its new variants," the ADB said in its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
"Tourist-dependent economies in the Pacific and elsewhere face a slow road back. Conversely, a handful of economies in the region that have contained domestic outbreaks and are benefiting from the recovery in global demand will continue to show resilience and expand."
The ADB warned that delayed vaccine rollouts could also prolong economic disruptions in the region where "progress varies considerably" in getting jabs into arms.
By the end of March, developing Asia had administered 5.2 doses per 100 people, led by China, India, Indonesia and Bangladesh, the ADB said.
That trailed the global average of about eight doses per 100, it said.
The ADB's upbeat outlook for India - 11 percent growth after shrinking eight percent last year - could be revised as the country battles a huge surge in coronavirus infections, chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada told reporters.
But Sawada said the forecast was still "achievable and realistic at this stage" given the low base of comparison, use of more targeted containment measures and speed of the country's vaccination drive.
China - which expanded at its fastest pace on record in the first quarter - was expected to grow 8.1 percent on the back of global demand for its products and pent-up domestic consumer spending. It grew 2.3 percent in 2020.
But the outlook for some countries was bleak.
Myanmar was likely to contract 9.8 percent this year, the ADB said, as turmoil triggered by the military's ousting of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February disrupted an economy already hit hard by Covid-19.
Given the political uncertainty in the Southeast Asian country, the ADB said it would not issue a forecast for 2022.
Economic pain triggered by the pandemic would deepen in some Pacific island countries as international tourism remains blocked by border closures.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sterling takes back seat to dollar ahead of Fed
Emirates to resume flights to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2
Dollar rebounds as US yields rise
BD eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
DBBL approves 30 pc dividend
IBBL board recommends 10pc cash dividend
Sonali Paper’s net profit rises 21pc in nine months
MBL holds AGM, approves 15pc dividend


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft