Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:10 AM
Gadget and Gear starts Eid campaign to sell iPhones

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Gadget and Gear (G&G), The Authorised Apple Reseller has launched month-long Eid campaign on iPhone purchase.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitre, customer of iPhone from G&G will have a chance to win bunch of gifts under the Eid Mega Deal Campaign, said a news release on Wednesday.
G&G customers can win existing line of gift including Macbook Air, Apple Watch, Apple Airpod Pro, Apple MagSafe and cash back up to 10 thousand taka with every iPhone Purchase.  
G&G Managing Director, Nure Alam Shimu said: "Gadget & Gear is Apple Authorised Reseller since 2017 and we are having the country largest tech-focused retail chain with 20 outlets.  "We want to make this EID special for our Customers, so with purchase of every iPhone they can win sure shot gift from G&G. In addition, customer can get up to 18month EMI facility for buying iPhone with one year official warranty.    We encourage customer to buy authorised iPhone to avoid any hassle in coming days."


