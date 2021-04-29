Video
Eden College students now can pay fees thru bKash

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

From now on, students of Eden Mohila College, one of the leading educational institutions of the country, will be able to pay their academic fees through bKash.
As a result, 20,000 students of the century-old college are able to pay all kinds of academic fees, including monthly fees easily and safely from anywhere 24/7, said a press release on Tuesday.
With this, the service has become more accessible to students, especially amid this pandemic. It is also going to help the college authority to manage collection of academic fees in a more organized and affordable way.
Students can now pay college fees and other fees by dialing USSD code *247# or through bKash app.
To pay academic fees, students need to click on 'Education' from the 'Pay Bill' icon of the bKash app, then select Eden College from the list of educational institutions and complete the payment by entering student's information, amount of fee and bKash PIN.
Upon successful payment, students can download and save the digital receipt. In addition, students can save the necessary credentials in bKash app for quick payment in future.
bKash is currently providing fee payment service to 600 educational institutions across the country that saves time and cost eliminating the hassle of standing in long queues at bank counters on working days.
This digital fee payment system made the fee management process of educational institutions more dynamic as well.


