MetLife launches Tele-Doctor service

In response to the rising need for timely and trusted medical advice during the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, MetLife Bangladesh is launching a new initiative called "Sathe Achi Tele-Doctor Service," for its customers and agents

This service can help customers and agents access medical advice without needing to go to a hospital or clinic in person. Early detection, advice, and treatment are key components that can help contribute to better management of the illness, says a press release.

The new initiative provides, free of charge, online doctor consultation via chat or voice/video calls for COVID-19 or any other health issues and can be accessed from mobile phones or computers.

Users will have to register to avail the service. However, customers who have registered for previous year's "Sathe Achi - COVID-19 Customer Support Program" don't have to register again and can use the service immediately provided their policies are currently active.

Registration for "Sathe Achi Tele-Doctor Service" will remain open till June 15, 2021. Registration link and other information are available on this website: https://www.metlife.com.bd/sathe-achi/ in addition, this website will also feature a link to "SUROKKHA Web Portal" to get vaccination related services.

The Tele-Doctor service is managed by Digital Healthcare Solutions which is a division of Grameen Telecom Trust.

Commenting on the programme, MetLife Bangladesh's General Manager, Ala Ahmad, said, "Our commitment to stay beside our customers and agents in their times of need remains as strong as ever. We hope our users will find "Sathe Achi Tele-Doctor Service" helpful in getting primary medical advice from their homes".

























