IFAD names new BD Country Director



Arnoldus Hameleers

Prior to this appointment, Hameleers served as IFAD's Country Director for Bolivia and Honduras, said an IFAD release on Tuesday.

Hameleers holds a Ph.D. in Agricultural Systems from the University of Glasgow, M.Sc. from the University of Edinburgh and B.Sc. from the Tropical Agricultural College in the Netherlands.

"I am very excited to take the role of the Country Director of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a growing economy with significant investment opportunity in agriculture, climate change adaptation, and social inclusion," said Hameleers.

"I am assuming office at a time when the country is fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic and its implications on the people of Bangladesh. IFAD will continue to support rural poor by identifying the emerging food security needs and livelihood opportunities during the pandemic and complementing national endeavours to revitalize the rural economy," said the IFAD new country director.

Hameleers has also worked as a Senior Technical Advisor for DANIDA's agriculture and economic developments programmes in Bolivia.

UNB adds: His earlier positions include Senior Dairy Scientist for the Ministry of Agriculture in Northern Ireland, and Dairy Research Program Manager for the Scottish Agricultural Colleges in Scotland.

Hameleers has extensive experience formulating country strategies, leading agricultural research; and implementing rural development programs.

IFAD has been working in Bangladesh for over 40 years and has financed 34 projects to date, with a cumulative budget of USD 2.319 billion, with an IFAD financing of USD 913.42 million. The projects have directly benefited 52.78 million people.

IFAD's investment in Bangladesh envisions enabling poor people in vulnerable areas to adapt better to climate change; helping small producers and entrepreneurs benefit from improved value chains and greater market access; and empowering economically and socially marginalized groups, including poor rural women.











