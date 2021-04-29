Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFAD names new BD Country Director

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Arnoldus Hameleers

Arnoldus Hameleers

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has appointed Dr Arnoldus Hameleers, a Dutch national, as the Country Director for Bangladesh.
Prior to this appointment, Hameleers served as IFAD's Country Director for Bolivia and Honduras, said an IFAD release on Tuesday.
Hameleers holds a Ph.D. in Agricultural Systems from the University of Glasgow, M.Sc. from the University of Edinburgh and B.Sc. from the Tropical Agricultural College in the Netherlands.
"I am very excited to take the role of the Country Director of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a growing economy with significant investment opportunity in agriculture, climate change adaptation, and social inclusion," said Hameleers.
"I am assuming office at a time when the country is fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic and its implications on the people of Bangladesh. IFAD will continue to support rural poor by identifying the emerging food security needs and livelihood opportunities during the pandemic and complementing national endeavours to revitalize the rural economy," said the IFAD new country director.
Hameleers has also worked as a Senior Technical Advisor for DANIDA's agriculture and economic developments programmes in Bolivia.
UNB adds: His earlier positions include Senior Dairy Scientist for the Ministry of Agriculture in Northern Ireland, and Dairy Research Program Manager for the Scottish Agricultural Colleges in Scotland.
Hameleers has extensive experience formulating country strategies, leading agricultural research; and implementing rural development programs.
IFAD has been working in Bangladesh for over 40 years and has financed 34 projects to date, with a cumulative budget of USD 2.319 billion, with an IFAD financing of USD 913.42 million. The projects have directly benefited 52.78 million people.
IFAD's investment in Bangladesh envisions enabling poor people in vulnerable areas to adapt better to climate change; helping small producers and entrepreneurs benefit from improved value chains and greater market access; and empowering economically and socially marginalized groups, including poor rural women.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sterling takes back seat to dollar ahead of Fed
Emirates to resume flights to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2
Dollar rebounds as US yields rise
BD eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
DBBL approves 30 pc dividend
IBBL board recommends 10pc cash dividend
Sonali Paper’s net profit rises 21pc in nine months
MBL holds AGM, approves 15pc dividend


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft