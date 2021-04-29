Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beximco Pharma anticipates delay in vaccine supply

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is anticipating "some delays" in vaccine supplies as the Serum Institute of India is unable to make its planned monthly deliveries, the drugmaker said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Following a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the Modi administration put temporary controls on vaccine exports, halting shipments to Bangladesh and other countries.
SII is required to deliver 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh in monthly instalments and has so far delivered 7 million doses.
Beximco Pharma "does not anticipate that SII will be able to supply all of the remaining 23 million doses before the planned date at the end of June 2021", according to the filing.
"The company will collaborate with SII to provide a revised supply schedule once the temporary export controls are relaxed," Beximco Pharma said.
In addition, the previously announced plans to distribute one million doses for the private pay market in Bangladesh are on hold, Beximco Pharma said.
"The company will review whether to resume these plans once vaccine supplies stabilise."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sterling takes back seat to dollar ahead of Fed
Emirates to resume flights to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2
Dollar rebounds as US yields rise
BD eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
DBBL approves 30 pc dividend
IBBL board recommends 10pc cash dividend
Sonali Paper’s net profit rises 21pc in nine months
MBL holds AGM, approves 15pc dividend


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft