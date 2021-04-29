Reconditioned car importers demand removal of tariff discrimination



BARVIDA President Abdul Haque flanked by association leaders speaking at a virtual press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.

They also demanded removal of import tariff discrimination between the importers of new and recondition cars for the expansion of the vehicle market in the country.

They were speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

BARVIDA leaders also said the with rising of a middle income group of people the users of vehicles are also increasing and there will be a great of scope for the government to collect huge revenue from the sales of vehicles.

The economic condition of the people is likely to increase with the graduation of the country to a developing one from the status of the least developed country.

BARVIDA President Abdul Haque raised most of these points at the virtual corporation.

The BARVIDA President at the press conference welcomed the Government's initiative of formulation of 'Automotive Industrial Development Policy 2020'.

BARVIDA being the nationalised trade body in the sector is always in favour of establishing new sector wise industry like automobiles. Mr. Haque also said the production of the proposed 'Made in Bangladesh' or 'National Car' branded motor cars in Bangladesh will also be a pride for the BARVIDA.

He however said before setting up any new industry it is very important to consider the current situation of the industry concerned, the experiences of other countries and realities of the country. He urged the government to protect importers of reconditioned vehicles, who had served the country for last four decades, when people could not afford a brand new car for financial crunch.

He said quoting a study of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which said setting up local automotive industry will be vaiable when at least 100,000 vehicles will be sold annually.

He said still in the country no more than 20,000 cars are sold a year.

BARVIDA President demanded that the Chattogram Port Authority should waive the port demurrage charge levied last year on the reconditioned car importers considering the pandemic fallout faced by the importers.

Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Secretary General and Mohd. Saiful Islam (Samrat), Vice president of BARVIDA also spoke on the occasion.

Joint Secretary General Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman, Vice President Md. Jashim Uddin Mintu and Executive Committee Members Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu) & Md. Yunus Ali were present.











