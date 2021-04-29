Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Reconditioned car importers demand removal of tariff discrimination

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

BARVIDA President Abdul Haque flanked by association leaders speaking at a virtual press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.

BARVIDA President Abdul Haque flanked by association leaders speaking at a virtual press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) said the country needs a pragmatic policy for setting up automotive manufacturing industry and protect interests of the importers of reconditioned vehicles
They also demanded removal of import tariff discrimination between the importers of new and recondition cars for the expansion of the vehicle market in the country.
They were speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
BARVIDA leaders also said the with rising of a middle income group of people the users of vehicles are also increasing and there will be a great of scope for the government to collect huge revenue from the sales of vehicles.
The economic condition of the people is likely to increase with the graduation of the country to a developing one from the status of the least developed country.
BARVIDA President Abdul Haque raised most of these points at the virtual corporation.
The BARVIDA President at the press conference welcomed the Government's initiative of formulation of 'Automotive Industrial Development Policy 2020'.
BARVIDA being the nationalised trade body in the sector is always in favour of establishing new sector wise industry like automobiles.  Mr. Haque also said the production of the proposed 'Made in Bangladesh' or 'National Car' branded motor cars in Bangladesh will also be a pride for the BARVIDA.
He however said before setting up any new industry it is very important to consider the current situation of the industry concerned, the experiences of other countries and realities of the country. He urged the government to protect importers of reconditioned vehicles, who had served the country for last four decades, when people could not afford a brand new car for financial crunch.
He said quoting a study of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which said setting up local automotive industry will be vaiable when at least 100,000 vehicles will be sold annually.
He said still in the country no more than 20,000 cars are sold a year.
BARVIDA President demanded that the Chattogram Port Authority should waive the port demurrage charge levied last year on the reconditioned car importers considering the pandemic fallout faced by the importers.
Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Secretary General and Mohd. Saiful Islam (Samrat), Vice president of BARVIDA also spoke on the occasion.
Joint Secretary General Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman, Vice President Md. Jashim Uddin Mintu and Executive Committee Members Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu) & Md. Yunus Ali were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sterling takes back seat to dollar ahead of Fed
Emirates to resume flights to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2
Dollar rebounds as US yields rise
BD eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
DBBL approves 30 pc dividend
IBBL board recommends 10pc cash dividend
Sonali Paper’s net profit rises 21pc in nine months
MBL holds AGM, approves 15pc dividend


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft