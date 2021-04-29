ECNEC likely to approve Tk 100cr DPDC project

The Planning commission has finally taken steps to overcome all glitches in implementing the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) project which are slating progress over the past two year. It has also proposed to add 850,000 smart pre-payment meters in different city areas and outside at an additional cost of around Tk 100 crore.

The Commission has also decided to extend the implementation period of the project by two years taking into consideration the slow prepress in project implementation through the pandemic period.

The Commission sources said it has taken all those decision at a recent meeting and the modified project is likely to be presented before the next ECNEC meeting although its date has not been fixe yet.

According Planning Commission sources, the two-year term of the project to install 850,000 smart pre-payment meters in different areas of Dhaka has already expired while Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) has failed to install a single smart pre-paid meter.

The project was undertaken to improve the quality of customer service through digitization to ensure improved power supply by bringing power systems to zero pilferage and elimination under billing of tariff. But the company has expired time even by failing to hire a project contractor.

A virtual meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) has been held at the Planning Commission to discuss the missing target. The DPDC said at the meeting that there was a directive to prepare perfect tender documents for the installation of these meters with the aim of achieving a smart, reliable system.

Bur when an international tender was called in July 2019, one company submitted a tender, which was twice the bid price of the project. It was canceled in two months and the tender was called again. DPDC was able to hire a tender contractor in February last year. Now the company wants two more years to complete the rest of the work by June 2023, it said. Besides, the first revised cost of the project has been proposed with an additional allocation of Tk 99.85 crore, justifying the increasing in the project expenditures.

According to DPDC sources, the overall progress of the project till December last year was 8.5 percent. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 657.95 crore. Of this, Tk 607.41 crore will be spent from government exchequer. The remaining Tk 50.54 crore will come from the implementing agency's own funding. As a result, Tk 24.70 crore has been spent in 2 years.

Project Director AFM Mubin said the project could not progress due to delays in hiring contractors. Now that the contractor has been hired, it will take 2 years to complete the work. Expenditure on electrical equipment, construction of non-residential buildings and training will increase.

Under the project, these smart prepaid meters will be installed in several areas of Dhaka and Narayanganj. Arrangement to receive pre-payments will be made in Ramna, Jigatola, Dhanmondi, Paribagh, Kakrail, Banasree, Magbazar, Shyamoli, Kamrangirchar, Banglabazar, Narinda, Postagola and Demra of Dhaka district and Fatulla, Shitalakshya and Siddhirganj upazilas of Narayanganj district.

According to concerned official, the current postpaid metering system has a lot of technical and non-technical glitches and the electricity bill would remain outstanding. If the system being made correct.

While approving the project, the government's policy maker said its goal was to increase power generation to 20,000 MW by 2021. Actually the goal has already been achieved. Now work is underway to ensure uninterrupted power supply improving the distribution systems.















