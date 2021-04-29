Video
Banks get more time for filing annual financial reports

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

The scheduled commercial banks get more time for submitting their annual financial reports to Bangladesh Bank (BB) for the year 2020.
In this regard the central bank has issued a fresh circular on Wednesday by extending the deadline to June 30 due to the prolonged coronavirus pandemic globally.
The directive, signed by BB Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, states that the deadline for submission of annual audit report of scheduled banks for 2020 to BB has been fixed till June 30, 2021.
The BB also extended time last year till June 30 for the bank annual audit report for the year 2019 for the same reason.
According to the Banking Companies Act, the audit must be done within two months of the end of the calendar year. The financial report has to be submitted to BB. If the financial report cannot be finalized within the stipulated time due to special reasons, an additional maximum of two months is available.


