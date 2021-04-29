Remains of missing boy found in Chattogram shrine pond

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 28: Remains of a nine-year-old boy's body were recovered from the pond of the Bayezid Bostami shrine in Chattogram on Tuesday night, a day after he went missing.

The minor was identified as Nurul Alam. Originally from Habiganj district, he lived with his parents in Bayezid.

Nurul's dismembered limbs were first spotted in the pond by the shrine authorities on Tuesday evening. The local police were soon informed and the boy's other body parts were eventually fished out.

Police suspect Nurul fell into the pond while feeding fishes and turtles around 1pm on Monday. However, they're waiting for the autopsy report.

Abu Bakkar, additional commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said, "Nurul went to the shrine around 1 pm on Monday. Probably he fell into the water body while feeding fishes and turtles."

The footage of CCTV cameras installed on the premises of the shrine indicates that the boy fell into the pond while feeding fishes and turtles, said Priton Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Bayezid Bostami Police Station.

The boy's mother, who had filed a missing person's complaint after his disappearance, has identified the body, the OC said.

According to the Khadem of the shrine, people from different parts of the district visit the holy place to feed fishes. -UNB