Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:09 AM
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Apr 28: The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia have removed Assistant Proctor Ariful Islam from his post for assaulting a student.
IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman confirmed the matter to the journalists on Tuesday night.
IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam suspended the Biomedical Engineering department's lecturer Ariful Islam from the post of assistant proctor for violating the rules and regulations of the university.
The decision was made at an emergency meeting with vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair, the registrar said.
The assistant proctor slapped Hasan Ali, a master student of the Accounting and Information Systems department, for plucking mangoes from tree in front of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall on April 23.
The student lodged a written complaint to the university authorities in this regard on the same day.
The authorities formed a three-member committee to prepare a report on the incident.
Later on Sunday, the committee submitted its report to the VC.    -UNB


