

Prof Saleemul Huq named in Reuters Hot List

Dr Huq is the only Bangladeshi scientist to achieve this pride on Earth Day this year. The ranking recognises Dr Huq's and IUB's ongoing efforts to propel Bangladesh as a crucial contributor to global knowledge on climate change.

The Reuters Hot List identifies world's 1000 most influential scientists which is a combination of three rankings. Those rankings are based on how many research papers scientists have published on topics related to climate change; how often those papers are cited by other scientists in similar fields of study; and how often those papers are referenced in the lay press, social media, policy papers and other outlets.

Dr Saleemul Huq is an expert on adapting to climate change in the most vulnerable developing countries and was one of the principal authors of the third, fourth and fifth assessment reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He also advises the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Under the dynamic leadership of Dr Huq, ICCCAD at IUB has recently won a six-year project from Norway Higher Education (NORHED) under NORAD on "Co-creating knowledge for local adaptation to climate change in the LDCs".















