Don’t move writs as a hobby, HC to Akond

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday warned Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond who filed two writ

petitions challenging the legality of the ongoing countrywide lockdown and seeking judicial inquiry on another incident as the petitions were filed without being an aggrieved person.

Don't move any writ petition out of hobby before this court. If we reject your petitions, we will impose a heavy cost on you," the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir told Eunus Ali while the lawyer placed two separate writ petitions before the bench seeking permission for hearing on them.

On Sunday, Eunus Ali Akond filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the ongoing countrywide lockdown enforced by the government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The writ sought a stay on the lockdown and directive not to impose any lockdown in the future.

In another writ petition, Eunus Ali Akond sought an order for a judicial inquiry into the altercation involving a female doctor, an executive magistrate, and law enforcers over the movement pass on April 18.

Later, Eunus Ali Akond said, "I will move the petition before another HC bench seeking an order for a judicial inquiry into the incident of an altercation involving a female doctor, an executive magistrate, and law enforcers".

On October 12 last year, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court barred lawyer Md Eunus Ali for three months from practising in both the Appellate and the High Court divisions over contempt of court by making disparaging comments about the judiciary on Facebook.



