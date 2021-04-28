UGC warns students of fake units of foreign univs

Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) has found a study centre in the capital without the approval of a foreign university called 'London School of Commerce Dhaka (LSC)'.

The study centre is named after the London School of Commerce in the United Kingdom.

The study centre offers a variety of diplomas, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the

University of Wareham Glendwear in the UK, the University of Bedfordshire and the Scottish Qualification Authority.

A website (www.lscdhaka.org) was opened in 2007 in the name of the study centre and a notification of student admission was issued, which has recently come to the notice of UGC.

UGC said in a statement on Tuesday (April 27) that the government and the commission had not approved the operation of the study centre.

At the same time, UGC requested the concerned authorities of the government to take immediate action to close the unauthorized study centre.

A review of the study centre's website shows that it has been operating since 2005. Two LSC offices have been opened at Gulshan Centre in Gulshan-2 and another in Ocean Tower in Banani.

Those two LSC offices offer BA (Hons) Business Studies, Masters of Business Administration (MBA), and Foundation in Business and Professional Diploma in International Business degrees from these two centres.

The duration of these courses is 6 months to 2 years. Admission of students of these courses has been announced in upcoming May.

According to the website, LSC Dhaka in collaboration with Partner University is offering fast track degree degrees like BA (Hons) and MBA at affordable rates. If any student is admitted here he /she will get the opportunity of credit transfer to the international campuses of the partner university including London, Malta, Malaysia, Sri Lanka.

Regarding the operation of London School of Commerce Dhaka, UGC private university department member in charge, Prof Biswajit Chand said," According to Sections 3 (3) and 39 of the Private Universities Act-2010, it is completely illegal to admit students or conduct educational activities in any branch campus or study centre of a foreign university or institution without the permission of the government and punishable under Section 49 of the Act.

He advised all the admitted students and job seekers to be careful.

Prof Chanda requested all the concerned authorities of the government to take immediate action to close this unauthorized study centre.

Note that LSC Dhaka published the recruitment notice on bdjobs.com. Earlier, the UGC had issued a warning about the non-existent Bangabandhu International University in Syedpur and called for action to shut down American Independent University, California, USA.





