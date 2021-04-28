78 C-19 deaths, 3,031 infections in a day

The country witnessed 78 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 11,228, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the total number of deaths reached 11,228 and the death rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

At least 3,031 new infections were recorded during the period, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,51,659, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 12.51 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.93 per cent.

A total of 24,237 samples were tested at 358 labs across the country during the period.

At least 5,234 Covid-19 patients recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,66,927. The recovery rate stands at 88.73 per cent.

Among the deceased, 45 were men, and 33 were women. Of them, 76 died at hospitals while two died at home. Fifty of the deceased were in Dhaka Division, 10 in Chattogram, six each in Rajshahi and Khulna, three in Sylhet, two in Mymensingh, and one was in Barishal divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that of the total deceased across the country, 8,226 were men and 3,002 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,136,000 lives and infected at least 148,569,000 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to worldometer.

As many as 126,365,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





