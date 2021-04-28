313 Hefazat financiers identified

Investigators have identified 313 people for financing the Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh which carried out violence at different places of the country in March this year.

At the same time, they gathered information over transaction of Tk 6 crore in different bank accounts of Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque, said AKM Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday.

"A number of Hefazt leaders, including Mamunul Haque and Junayed Al

Habib, had a meeting in the wedding programme of the son of just-dissolved Hefazat committee's Ameer Junayed Babunagari. In the meeting, they planned to made Babunagari the party Ameer removing AllamaShafi," said Hafiz Akhter.

Police arrested the hardline Islamist leader on April 18 in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station in 2020 over violence.

On April 25, police said Mamunul had links with the militants responsible for the grenade attack on an Awami League rally on August 21 in 2004 and had also gone to Pakistan with one of the militants to contact the terrorist and political groups there.

Mamunul gained an unsavoury reputation after he was caught at a resort in Narayanganj's Sonargaon with a woman on April 3. He claimed the woman was his second wife. His claim was later disputed by the authorities.





