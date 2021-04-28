Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:15 PM
DB rescues Mamunul’s second wife

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Detectives have rescued Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque's 'second wife' Jannat Ara Jharna, who was reportedly missing for last several days, following general diaries filed by her son and father.
A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police rescued Jharna from a house in the capital's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday.
Police said Jharna's elder son Abdur Rahman
filed a general diary (GD) with Motijheel Model Police Station on April 11 seeking safety of his mother.
Meanwhile, Jharna's father filed another GD with Kalabagan Police Station on Tuesday (April 27) that prompted police to locate Jharna's whereabouts.
Later, they conducted a drive and rescued Jharna from the house of Mamuul's sister Dilruba where she was kept confined.
On April 3, local people besieged Room No 501 on the 4th floor of Royal Resort in Sonargaon upazila where Mamunul Haque along with a woman was staying. He claimed the woman was his second wife. He was later taken into police custody.


« PreviousNext »

