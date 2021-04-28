Only Tk 58cr given to 6,031 jobless garment workers

Only 6,031 garments workers, who lost jobs last year during the pandemic, have received Tk5.48 crore as their three-month salary support.

As a result, almost the entire fund of Tk1,500 crore the government created with the support of European Union (EU) and German Federal as part of social safety net for the apparel sector workers for the pandemic period, has remained unused.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian on Tuesday gave the information while briefing media at a virtual press conference about the ministry's activities and achievements of the last two years ahead of the upcoming 'May Day' to be observed on May 1 this year.

Ministry's Secretary KM Abdus Salam, Additional Secretary Dr Rezaul Haque, Inspector General of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Nasir Uddin Ahmed and Acting Director General of Department of Labour Abdul Latif Khan also joined the event.

At the press conference, the State Minister claimed that the government had successfully kept the wheel of the country's economy functional even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By providing necessary incentives and loan support, the government kept the industrial sector active, she said.

The workless workers, who have lost jobs during the pandemic, have been given support under social safety net fund created under the ministry.

Following the policy, some 6,031 garments workers were given three month's salary supports from the fund.

Regarding the very poor number of workers given support during the pandemic, she said they had given the support following the policy formed with the Prime Minister's approval.

Supports were also given to those recommended by the BGMEA and BKMEA.

However, the ministry officials claimed that due to lack in the policy, the government failed to provide the supports to the distressed workers.

The government should change the policy. Otherwise, the initiative to provide support to the workers would go in vain.

