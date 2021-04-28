Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Front Page

Pandemic Fund of Tk1500cr

Only Tk 58cr given to 6,031 jobless garment workers

Says State Minister

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Only 6,031 garments workers, who lost jobs last year during the pandemic, have received Tk5.48 crore as their three-month salary support.
As a result, almost the entire fund of Tk1,500 crore the government created with the support of European Union (EU) and German Federal as part of social safety net for the apparel sector workers for the pandemic period, has remained unused.
State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian on Tuesday gave the     information while briefing media at a virtual press conference about the ministry's activities and achievements of the last two years ahead of the upcoming 'May Day' to be observed on May 1 this year.
Ministry's Secretary KM Abdus Salam, Additional Secretary Dr Rezaul Haque, Inspector General of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Nasir Uddin Ahmed and Acting Director General of Department of Labour Abdul Latif Khan also joined the event.
At the press conference, the State Minister claimed that the government had successfully kept the wheel of the country's economy functional even during the Covid-19 pandemic.
By providing necessary incentives and loan support, the government kept the industrial sector active, she said.
The workless workers, who have lost jobs during the pandemic, have been given support under social safety net fund created under the ministry.
Following the policy, some 6,031 garments workers were given three month's salary supports from the fund.
Regarding the very poor number of workers given support during the pandemic, she said they had given the support following the policy formed with the Prime Minister's approval.
Supports were also given to those recommended by the BGMEA and BKMEA.
However, the ministry officials claimed that due to lack in the policy, the government failed to provide the supports to the distressed workers.
The government should change the policy. Otherwise, the initiative to provide support to the workers would go in vain.
The State Minister elaborated the government's measures taken for the workers for survival.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amid criticism, US to export 60m AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Don’t move writs as a hobby, HC to Akond
Medical supplies flow into India as Covid-19 deaths near 200,000
UGC warns students of fake units of foreign univs
78 C-19 deaths, 3,031 infections in a day
313 Hefazat financiers identified
DB rescues Mamunul’s second wife
Only Tk 58cr given to 6,031 jobless garment workers


Latest News
Brahmanbaria SB ASP Alauddin transferred
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft