We will get 40 lakh doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine by May: DG DGDA

Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman, Director General of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) said that Bangladesh will get 40 lakh doses of Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine by May.

Earlier in the morning on Tuesday, the country approved the emergency use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V. The decision was disclosed at a meeting of the DGDA.

The approval was given by the Committee on Emergency Public Health Medicines, Experimental Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment formed by the Ministry of Health.

"Russian vaccine was approved today. In future we will approve Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine," he said in a briefing after a meeting on Tuesday.

Mahbubur Rahman said, "Apart from Sputnik-V, we are also talking with Chinese Sinopharm (China National Pharmaceutical Group). We are trying to get the vaccine needed for the country from different sources."

"There is no doubt about our capability to produce vaccines," the DG said.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals produces 14 vaccines which are exported abroad. They can produce vaccines in any format, he said adding that "Our capability is much higher."

Vaccines could be produced in the country through technology sharing or will be brought in bulk and bottled here.

The country needs vaccine. The government is trying to get a vaccine from an alternative source for the country, said Maj Gen Mahbub.

Moreover, the Sputnik V vaccine can be kept at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees. The vaccine will be brought officially and vaccination activities will continue officially, added the DG.

Officials of the DGDA said that if the World Health Organization (WHO) approves the use in seven countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Australia, France and Switzerland, then those drugs, vaccines or medical supplies can get approval in Bangladesh. It is assumed that these drugs and vaccines are approved by the World Health Organization or those countries because they are scientifically effective and safe. But the Russian vaccine has not yet been approved by those countries or the World Health Organization. That's why the vaccine needed special approval.





