Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the country had no shortage of oxygen.

The Health Minister came up with the remark at a press briefing organized on the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) premises at Mohakhali.

Zahid Maleque said, "We do not import oxygen from India all the year round. We imported every day during this corona when the

infection was upward."

He said, "There has been no oxygen import for the last four or five days but we are doing well."

The Health Minister also said if the number of patients is 21,000 instead of 7,000 then there will be oxygen crisis.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly requested the Prime Minister of India to provide the vaccine. "Hopefully, maybe we'll get it soon. But we did not know the exact time. We have contacted China and Russia and process is going very well."

"We ordered for 3 crore doses on payment. But unfortunately, we are not getting the vaccines on time. As a result, vaccine activities are being disrupted. We are trying and Beximco is also trying through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs." China has promised to give Bangladesh 500,000 doses of vaccine. They will give them as a gift, He added.







