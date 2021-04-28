Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Front Page

No shortage of oxygen

Says Health Minister

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the country had no shortage of oxygen.  
The Health Minister came up with the remark at a press briefing organized on the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) premises at Mohakhali.
Zahid Maleque said, "We do not import oxygen from India all the year round. We imported every day during this corona when the
infection was upward."
He said, "There has been no oxygen import for the last four or five days but we are doing well."
The Health Minister also said if the number of patients is 21,000 instead of 7,000 then there will be oxygen crisis.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly requested the Prime Minister of India to provide the vaccine. "Hopefully, maybe we'll get it soon. But we did not know the exact time. We have contacted China and Russia and process is going very well."
"We ordered for 3 crore doses on payment. But unfortunately, we are not getting the vaccines on time. As a result, vaccine activities are being disrupted. We are trying and Beximco is also trying through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs." China has promised to give Bangladesh 500,000 doses of vaccine. They will give them as a gift, He added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amid criticism, US to export 60m AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Don’t move writs as a hobby, HC to Akond
Medical supplies flow into India as Covid-19 deaths near 200,000
UGC warns students of fake units of foreign univs
78 C-19 deaths, 3,031 infections in a day
313 Hefazat financiers identified
DB rescues Mamunul’s second wife
Only Tk 58cr given to 6,031 jobless garment workers


Latest News
Brahmanbaria SB ASP Alauddin transferred
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft