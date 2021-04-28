Chinese Defence Minister in city

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi-32 here on Tuesday.

He also signed visitors' book kept at the memorial.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming accompanied the visiting Chinese minister.

The Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe arrived here on Tuesday morning on a brief visit.

State Minister M Shahriar Alam received the Chinese Defense Minister at Bangabandhu Air Base upon his arrival at 10:45 am.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming was also present at the moment.

He met President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban at 3 pm on Tuesday.

The Chinese State

Councilor had a meeting with Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, who visited China in November 2019.

General Fenghe was appointed as the head of China's Ministry of National Defense at the 13th National People's Congress on 19 March, 2018.

The visit is taking place when Bangladesh and China are in discussion over Covid-19 vaccine cooperation.

Earlier this month, the Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane also visited Bangladesh. China's Minister of Defense Fenghe is likely to go to Colombo, Sri Lanka from Dhaka on Tuesday before heading towards Beijing. -UNB







