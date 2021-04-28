Cut in luxury spendings in next budget

The government has decided to cut luxury spending in the next budget (2021-2022) by saving government money to protect the economy from the second wave of coronavirus.

Emphasis will be placed on increasing the coverage of social security and creating employment. The National Board of Revenue (NBR)'s revenue collection has been under pressure for the past one year due to the rising incidence of coronavirus.

Even then, the Finance Ministry is formulating a business-friendly budget with tax breaks to keep the economy afloat.

Finance Ministry sources said the budget management meeting and the first meeting of the Co-ordination Council on Financial and Currency Exchange Rate have given an advance concept paper on what the next budget will look like. It says the most important thing now is to deal with corona and get the economy back to normal.

They said the probable GDP growth rate in the 2021-22 fiscal year will be 7.7 percent and the inflation rate will be 5.3 percent.

Besides, the size of the budget may be increased by 10-12 percent. Now the current budget of Tk5.6 lakh crore is being implemented.

Khandaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the government was considering rationally. Now that coronavirus has been able to cope with the initial shock, the economy is in the process of recovering, and that process is likely to be prolonged. These include the need for job creation in the next budget as well as the development of rural infrastructure under the My Village project, the distribution of food among the poor and the expansion of social security programmes.

According to the Finance Ministry sources Policy assistance will be given to the investors to continue the production and export activities by keeping the industries in operation.

VAT and taxes are not being imposed on any new sector. However, the NBR has an initiative to bring all the citizens who are able to pay taxes and VAT into the tax net. Therefore, the number of taxpayers will be increased without increasing taxes.

Sources said a strategy has been adopted to quickly restructure the economy by reviving the damaged economic activities by tackling the economic impact of Covid-19.

The first of these strategies is to discourage luxury spending and prioritize job creation. Visits by government officials abroad, undertaking relatively unnecessary projects and refraining from investing in any new infrastructure development have been discouraged.

VAT and taxes will be increased on the production and import of luxury goods. However, there is an urge to implement ongoing government projects. In this regard, steps have been taken to increase government expenditure.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the proposed budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 in the parliament on June 10.

Due to Covid-19, the work of formulating the budget is going on online. Pre-budget discussions of the NBR are also underway on the online platform.

Relevant ministries including Finance Department and Planning Commission are also submitting their demand forms through e-filing.

All other types of budgetary activities including opinions, recommendations are being conducted through e-filing from the Finance Department. The Finance Minister is preparing the budget and performing all the day-to-day activities online, they added.

The Finance Ministry has prepared a report on the economic loss of coronavirus first wave. It is said that in the fiscal year 2019-20, was a financial loss of Tk75,000 crore. Tk 1.24 lakh crore has to be spent under 23 incentive packages to cover the loss.

That's 4.44 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). In other words, more incentives were given in the last fiscal year than the financial loss of coronavirus .

The government has announced 23 types stimulus package to tackle the economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The budget for the next fiscal year will be Tk6.25 lakh crore. In the context of further expansion of the global epidemic of coronavirus, major changes are also being made in the budget for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year.

In that case, there will be no alternative to reducing the expenses but there will be an alternative way of earning.

Finance Minister will also give necessary allocations and instructions in the next fiscal year to deal with the second wave of corona.

Considering the troubled business situation in Covid-19 a relaxed tax-VAT policy will be adopted in the new budget. The government does not want to impose new taxes on the citizens.





