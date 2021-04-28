Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Front Page

Five-Country FMs’ Virtual Talks

Will take 2 weeks to get vaccine from alternative sources: FM

Dhaka requests Beijing to supply vaccine soon, India also urged to join group

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Nurses injecting Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the recipients at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) vaccination centre in Dhaka on Tuesday amid lockdown. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Nurses injecting Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the recipients at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) vaccination centre in Dhaka on Tuesday amid lockdown. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The government is exploring Covid vaccines from three alternative sources, Russia, China and the USA, and it will take at least two weeks to complete the process, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday.
"It's a reasonable time," he told reporters at his residence, adding that talks with India are also underway to get at least 2 to 3 million doses of vaccine for addressing Bangladesh's immediate need.
Dr Momen briefed the journalists at his residence after a China-led virtual meeting that discussed cooperation among countries to deal with the Covid-19 situation, including setting up of "Covid Emergency Medical Storage Facility".
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present at the briefing.
The US will begin sharing its entire stock of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said on Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh can allow the emergency use of vaccines from Russia and China. "We'll collect the vaccine wherever we get it."
Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh requested China to supply vaccines to Bangladesh as soon as possible. In reply, the Chinese side said they will work with Bangladesh to that end.
He said there is a necessity for the supply of vaccine following delay and subsequent "halt" on supply of vaccine from India to Bangladesh.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh's plan was effective but there is a new wave with a sharp rise of infection cases recently.
Responding to a question, he said the government is exploring direct purchase of vaccines from Russia on a G-to-G basis. Bangladesh has already approved the emergency use of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.
He said China shared three ideas, including installing a development centre, to deal with post-Covid poverty and an e-Commerce Forum.
"We should believe in multilateralism. We laid emphasis on cooperation and partnership," said the Foreign Minister.
The medical facility will store various medical equipment and Bangladesh emphasised the provision of medical-grade oxygen.
Asked about the location of the medical facility, Momen said it is not fixed yet. However, Bangladesh proposed setting it up close to the sea so that the member countries can get it at the quickest possible time, in any case of emergency.
China wants to set up a Poverty Alleviation Centre and share their experiences of poverty reduction with South Asia as millions of people may be pushed on the fringe due to the pandemic. China also wants to explore e-commerce opportunities in the rural areas given the Covid-19 induced restricted mobility.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited his counterparts in four other South Asian countries to the virtual meeting.
The Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan joined the meeting.
Dr Momen said China also welcomes India in this process and it is up to India to decide.
He said China will give 6 lakh doses of vaccine as a gift and hoped that Bangladesh will get a vaccine through commercial purchase soon.
Bangladesh has received 7 million of Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine doses produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) vaccines through its contract. Bangladesh also received 3.3 million doses of vaccine as a bilateral partnership gift. This is the largest amount sent from India to any country.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amid criticism, US to export 60m AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Don’t move writs as a hobby, HC to Akond
Medical supplies flow into India as Covid-19 deaths near 200,000
UGC warns students of fake units of foreign univs
78 C-19 deaths, 3,031 infections in a day
313 Hefazat financiers identified
DB rescues Mamunul’s second wife
Only Tk 58cr given to 6,031 jobless garment workers


Latest News
Brahmanbaria SB ASP Alauddin transferred
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft