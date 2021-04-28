Industrialist faces travel ban: Police

A Dhaka court has ordered a ban on the overseas travel of Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir in a case that accuses him of abetting the suicide of a woman.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam issued the order, responding to a petition filed by the police on Tuesday, said Zafar Hossain, deputy commissioner (prosecution) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Police found the body of Mosarat Jahan Muniya, a college student, hanging from a ceiling fan in the apartment at Road No. 120 of Gulshan 2 on Monday evening.

"The woman used to live alone in the apartment and study in Dhaka, while her family lived in Cumilla," said Nazmul Hasan Firoz, an additional deputy commissioner of DMP.

Muniya was believed to have a relationship with the businessman. "We discovered that the man used to visit her apartment," a police officer said.

Police have confiscated CCTV footage from the scene and the digital devices used by Muniya.

Sayem Sobhan was not immediately available for comment.

In the case, Muniya's elder sister Nusrat Jahan accused Sayem Sobhan of instigating her to commit suicide.

Nusrat said in the case dossier that 21-year-old Muniya was a student at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College and was preparing to take her HSC exams this year.

Muniya and 42-year-old Sayem Sobhan met two years ago. They began hanging out at restaurants and would spend a lot of time speaking to each other on the phone. They eventually became romantically involved.

They rented a flat in Banani posing as husband and wife in 2019, Nusrat said. -bdnews24.com