Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home City News

Gulshan Death

Industrialist faces travel ban: Police

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

A Dhaka court has ordered a ban on the overseas travel of Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir in a case that accuses him of abetting the suicide of a woman.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam issued the order, responding to a petition filed by the police on Tuesday, said Zafar Hossain, deputy commissioner (prosecution) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Police found the body of Mosarat Jahan Muniya, a college student, hanging from a ceiling fan in the apartment at Road No. 120 of Gulshan 2 on Monday evening.
"The woman used to live alone in the apartment and study in Dhaka, while her family lived in Cumilla," said Nazmul Hasan Firoz, an additional deputy commissioner of DMP.
Muniya was believed to have a relationship with the businessman. "We discovered that the man used to visit her apartment," a police officer said.
Police have confiscated CCTV footage from the scene and the digital devices used by Muniya.
Sayem Sobhan was not immediately available for comment.
In the case, Muniya's elder sister Nusrat Jahan accused Sayem Sobhan of instigating her to commit suicide.
Nusrat said in the case dossier that 21-year-old Muniya was a student at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College and was preparing to take her HSC exams this year.
Muniya and 42-year-old Sayem Sobhan met two years ago. They began hanging out at restaurants and would spend a lot of time speaking to each other on the phone. They eventually became romantically involved.
They rented a flat in Banani posing as husband and wife in 2019, Nusrat said.    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Industrialist faces travel ban: Police
Case filed against leading businessman for abetting suicide of college girl  
‘Mortar shell from 1971’ found beside RU
Juicy mango set to see yield drop as drought hits Chapainawabganj hard
PM shocked at death of Al leader Nurul Huq
DU VC places wreath at Mazar of Sher-e-Bangla
PM donates Tk 10cr for journalists amid Covid-19 pandemic
Iqbal Sobhan Chy distributes clothes among orphans in Feni


Latest News
Brahmanbaria SB ASP Alauddin transferred
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft