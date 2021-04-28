Case filed against leading businessman for abetting suicide of college girl  

A case was filed against a leading businessman of the country for provoking Mosarat Jahan Muniya, a college student, to commit suicide.

The body of Muniya was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the apartment at Road No. 120 of Gulshan 2 on Monday evening. Muniya is the daughter of valiant freedom fighter Shafiqur Rahman of Cumilla.

A second-year student of a college in the capital, Muniya used to live alone in the flat. Her family members live in Cumilla.









