Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home City News

DU VC places wreath at Mazar of Sher-e-Bangla

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday paid homage to the chief minister of undivided Bengal, undisputed national leader and eminent politician Sher-E-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq laying wreaths at his mausoleum on his 59th death anniversary near Suhrawardy Udyan.
On October 26, 1873, Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq, widely known as Sher-e-Bangla or Huq Saheb, was born at his maternal uncle's house at Saturia, a village in the southern part of Barishal district.
The Tiger of Bengal served his whole life holding many key political positions including the mayor of Calcutta (1935), chief minister of undivided Bengal (1937-1943) and East Bengal (1954), home minister of Pakistan (1955), and governor of East Pakistan (1956-58).
The undisputed national leader breathed his last on this day in 1962 and buried near Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Industrialist faces travel ban: Police
Case filed against leading businessman for abetting suicide of college girl  
‘Mortar shell from 1971’ found beside RU
Juicy mango set to see yield drop as drought hits Chapainawabganj hard
PM shocked at death of Al leader Nurul Huq
DU VC places wreath at Mazar of Sher-e-Bangla
PM donates Tk 10cr for journalists amid Covid-19 pandemic
Iqbal Sobhan Chy distributes clothes among orphans in Feni


Latest News
Brahmanbaria SB ASP Alauddin transferred
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft