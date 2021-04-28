DU VC places wreath at Mazar of Sher-e-Bangla

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday paid homage to the chief minister of undivided Bengal, undisputed national leader and eminent politician Sher-E-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq laying wreaths at his mausoleum on his 59th death anniversary near Suhrawardy Udyan.

On October 26, 1873, Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq, widely known as Sher-e-Bangla or Huq Saheb, was born at his maternal uncle's house at Saturia, a village in the southern part of Barishal district.

The Tiger of Bengal served his whole life holding many key political positions including the mayor of Calcutta (1935), chief minister of undivided Bengal (1937-1943) and East Bengal (1954), home minister of Pakistan (1955), and governor of East Pakistan (1956-58).

The undisputed national leader breathed his last on this day in 1962 and buried near Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.





