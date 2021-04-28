Iqbal Sobhan Chy distributes clothes among orphans in Feni



Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of the Daily Observer and former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributes clothes among the orphan students of Fatehpur Barabari Hafizia Madrasa and Orphanage in Feni Sadar upazila on Monday.

He also handed over the Zakat money of his family to the madrasa for its development.

Veteran freedom fighter Md. Shahjahan, former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, social activists Salah Uddin Bhuiyan Belal, Muhtamim of the madrasah Hafez Maolana Shamsul Haque, Imam of Fatehpur Fakirbari Mosque Maolana Noor Nabi Chowdhury, Muhtamim of Fatehpur Rahmania Madrasa Maolana Md. Ishaq and Muhtamim of Fatehpur Ashrafia Hafizia Madrasa Maolana Monir Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

During the programme, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the chairman of DBC News, exchanged views with the Muhtamim's and students of the madrasa and local social activists and inquired about their study.

Iqbal Sobhan urged the teachers of the madrasa to establish it as an ideal institution of learning the holy Quran and Islamic education.

Iqbal Sobhan CHowdhury, also founder of the madrasa and orphanage, was accompanied by his wife Helen Iqbal.







