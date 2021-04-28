

Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies

Deen Mohammad, also the founder of City Bank, breathed his last at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College and Hospital around 1:00 am.

He had been suffering from different old age complications. The veteran businessman left his wife, one son, two daughters, and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Lalbagh Shahi Mosque after Zohr prayer.

Born on August 3, 1938, Deen Mohammad played an important role in the business sector, both in the country and abroad with honesty and sincerity.

He was also involved with many socio-cultural organisations. -UNB







