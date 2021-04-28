Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
City News

More than five thousands C-19 affected people receive Joy Bangla Oxygen Service

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

More than five thousands Covid-19 affected people have received free "Joy Bangla Oxygen Service" in last ten months since June of the last year.
The Trio-Bangladesh Chhatra League Central Organizing Secretary and former Secretary, Struggle for Independence and Liberation secretary of DUCSU Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury, BCL central Deputy Science Affairs Secretary Sobur Khan Collins, BCL DU unit Joint Secretary and former DUCSU member Rafiqul Islam Sabuj have been supplying oxygen cylinders to the dying and oxygen needed patients for last ten months.
The service is available 24/7 hours and in 64 districts of the country.
Corona case was first detected in March, 2020. In that time, it was noticed that oxygen cylinders started disappearing from the market in June and July months. Even the oxygen services were not available at double the price.
Since June 25, 2020, many patients suffered for the deficiency of Oxygen, the leaders launched Joy Bangla Oxygen Service with the slogan 'waiting for a new dawn' to provide free services to dying patients.
They started their journey with only 12 oxygen cylinders. They bought these cylinders with their own money. The number is now 118.
Most of the time they reach to the patients on bike and sometimes by Rickshaw or CNG if the distance is not so far.
Administrator of Joy Bangla Oxygen Service, Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury said they are presenting the service across the country.
He said they took the initiative with a solemn oath to continue this service throughout the time of crisis. "We will continue serving till the tough time ends," he added.
"We have more than 140 volunteers in several places who supply the cylinders to the patients," he added.
Rafiqul Islam Sabuj told The Daily Observer that they serve oxygens to the dying patients in Chattogram, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Bogura directly while through courier service in other places of the country.
He said in order to deal the global epidemic, we all must fight together, make aware people and above all, we must stand up for the people to overcome this situation.
Showing gratitude to Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury and others, Tanvir Rahman, a service recipient told this correspondent that he will never forget the help.
He said, when I was suffering from dyspnoea at 1:30am they contacted me repeatedly and sent me a cylinder by two Dhaka University students.


« PreviousNext »

