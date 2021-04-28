Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
Editorial

Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

We are all witnessing the grim situation of Covid-19 in India. People crying for ICU beds, patients dying by the scores because of no availability of oxygen, altogether the Indian trauma has left us speechless.  However, the sudden halt in oxygen import from India amid the pandemic's second wave may potentially place Bangladesh in a precarious position too, since Bangladesh used to meet 15-20 percent of its monthly requirement of around 5,400 tonnes of both medical and industrial oxygen imported from India.

With the second wave being more deadly and intensifying to the first one, more and more patients are in need of oxygen support as the new variant now directly targets the lungs, causing serious breathing problems among many. Supply of oxygen to public hospitals has been under a strain as the demand for the life-sustaining gas doubled in the last few weeks. Reportedly, the usual everyday demand of oxygen in Bangladesh is 120 tonne but recent demand increased to 300 tonne, which is almost three times higher than the usual need.

However, Oxygen suppliers in the country are saying that they are still managing the supply chain for public and private hospitals by switching their usage for medical purpose from industrial one. On April 23 a circular was issued, where it has been directed that the use of oxygen for industrial purposes will remain suspended since the hospitals and clinics are not getting enough oxygen for critically ill C-19 patients.

Furthermore, the experts are saying that we may not face any acute oxygen crisis like India as the infection numbers are falling gradually. But by drawing bitter lessons from our next door neighbour India, the government must be well prepared to explore other possible avenues to import oxygen in case of emergency.

Singapore, Russia, or China could be some of the potential countries in this regard. Importing oxygen from these aforementioned countries will be costly and time consuming but still we have to keep some back up plans.  

Usually oxygen is imported under a government-to-government arrangement. Thus the government should contact and send proposal for importing oxygen. Already the Russian vaccine has been approved to import; therefore we hope that Russia will be a good helping hand.

Last but not least, we can replicate the "Kerala model" by fully stopping industrial production of oxygen. Strict monitoring is needed in this regard. Meanwhile the government must think of establishing more oxygen plants throughout the country like the Kerala government did last year which is giving them extra benefits of having surplus oxygen. We also need to be watchful that no artificial oxygen crisis is orchestrated by private suppliers.



