Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Alternative source of C-19 vaccine

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dear Sir
Bangladesh has been experiencing a tough time due to havoc incurred by the second wave of C-19. The country has an agreement to buy vaccine from India. Unfortunately, due to increasing number of infection and death toll India cannot avail vaccine for its citizens. Consequently, the country has stopped vaccine export.

Under this circumstance, Bangladesh has approved Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country. The approval was given by the Committee on Emergency Public Health Medicines, Experimental Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment formed by the Ministry of Health. Now there are no legal restrictions on the import and use of this Russian vaccine, according to DGDA. Earlier, Russia proposed to manufacture its 'Sputnik' Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh in cooperation with the local pharmaceuticals under a co-production arrangement. Bangladesh has agreed with Russia in co-production of vaccine. In the wake of an uncertainty over the supply of vaccines from Indian Serum Institute, the government on 20 April formed a committee to send recommendations to the Prime Minister's Office on using alternatives to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for continuing the mass Covid vaccination programme.

In response to this recommendation, the government authority has taken the decision to avail vaccine from an alternative source. We hope that the vaccine will tackle the surge of the disease in the country.

Ali Ahammed
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alternative source of C-19 vaccine
Unreasonable laws blocking path to US-Palestinian rapprochement
A critical look on immunization
Propaganda: An operative weapon for exploitation
The role of NGO-MFIs during C-19 pandemic in Bangladesh
Covid, Hefazat and assorted issues
Ensure oxygen supply to fight C-19
Developing a green habit with responsible consumption


Latest News
Brahmanbaria SB ASP Alauddin transferred
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft