Alternative source of C-19 vaccine

Dear Sir

Bangladesh has been experiencing a tough time due to havoc incurred by the second wave of C-19. The country has an agreement to buy vaccine from India. Unfortunately, due to increasing number of infection and death toll India cannot avail vaccine for its citizens. Consequently, the country has stopped vaccine export.



Under this circumstance, Bangladesh has approved Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country. The approval was given by the Committee on Emergency Public Health Medicines, Experimental Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment formed by the Ministry of Health. Now there are no legal restrictions on the import and use of this Russian vaccine, according to DGDA. Earlier, Russia proposed to manufacture its 'Sputnik' Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh in cooperation with the local pharmaceuticals under a co-production arrangement. Bangladesh has agreed with Russia in co-production of vaccine. In the wake of an uncertainty over the supply of vaccines from Indian Serum Institute, the government on 20 April formed a committee to send recommendations to the Prime Minister's Office on using alternatives to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for continuing the mass Covid vaccination programme.



In response to this recommendation, the government authority has taken the decision to avail vaccine from an alternative source. We hope that the vaccine will tackle the surge of the disease in the country.



Ali Ahammed

Over email