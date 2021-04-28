

A critical look on immunization



World Immunization Week is celebrated every year in the last week of April, aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease. Immunization saves millions of lives every year and is widely recognized as one of the world's most successful health interventions. Yet, there are still nearly 20 million children in the world today who are not getting the vaccines they need, and many miss out on vital vaccines during adolescence, adulthood and into old age.



Using the theme 'Vaccines bring us closer', World Immunization Week 2021 will urge greater engagement around immunization globally to promote the importance of vaccination in bringing people together, and improving the health and wellbeing of everyone, everywhere.



When we get sick, our body makes antibodies to fight the disease to help us get better. These antibodies stay in our body even after the disease is gone, and protect us from getting the same illness again. This is called immunity. However, we do not have to get sick to develop immunity. We can gain immunity against disease through immunization.



Immunization (or vaccination) protects people from disease by introducing a vaccine into the body that triggers an immune response, just as though we had been exposed to a disease naturally. The vaccine contains the same antigens or parts of antigens that cause the disease, but the antigens in vaccines are either killed or greatly weakened. Vaccines work because they trick our body into thinking it is being attacked by the actual disease.



At any age, vaccination provides the longest-lasting, most effective protection against disease. Vaccine-preventable diseases can be serious, and in some cases can cause life-threatening complications that can lead to hospitalization. This is especially a concern for infants and young children, who have particularly week natural immunity. Having children vaccinated on time is important and helps ensure that they receive the protection they need as early as possible to fight off diseases before they are exposed to them.



Immunization is important not only in childhood, but in adulthood as well, to help promote healthy aging. This is because childhood immunization does not provide lifelong immunity against some diseases such as tetanus and diphtheria. Adults require helper, or booster, shots at certain intervals to maintain immunity. Adult vaccinations are exquisitely important to prevent COVID-19 complications in older ages.



Immunization is a global health and development success story, saving millions of lives every year. The practice of immunisation dates back hundreds of years. Buddhist monks drank snake venom to confer immunity to snake bite and variolation (smearing of a skin tear with cowpox to confer immunity to smallpox) was practiced in 17th century China. Edward Jenner is considered the founder of vaccinology. In 1796, he inoculated a 13 year-old-boy with cowpox, and demonstrated immunity to smallpox. Over the 18th and 19th centuries, systematic implementation of mass smallpox immunisation culminated in its global eradication in 1979.



Louis Pasteur's experiments spearheaded the development of live attenuated cholera vaccine and inactivated anthrax vaccine in humans The past two decades have seen the application of molecular genetics and its increased insights into immunology, microbiology and genomics applied to vaccinology.We now have vaccines to prevent more than 20 life-threatening diseases, helping people of all ages live longer, healthier lives. Immunization currently prevents 2-3 million deaths every year from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza and measles.



In Bangladesh it has prevented an estimated 2 million deaths from 1987-2000, and continues to prevent approximately 200,000 deaths each year. WHO introduced EPI (Expanded Programme on Immunization) in 1977 for the underdeveloped countries. Subsequently, Bangladesh has launched EPI programme. Recently AD (Auto Disable) syringes and vaccination against Hepatitis B, H. Influenzae, Measles-Rubella (MR) and Pneumococcus has been introduced in vaccination programme.



In Bangladesh, immunization coverage of DPT (DTP vaccine is a class of combination vaccines against three infectious diseases in humans: diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus) was only 16% in 1988. It increased significantly to 69% in 1990 and 92% in 2013 which was higher than global coverage of 84% in 2013. So, EPI in Bangladesh has been recognized for its sustained high coverage and great contribution to the reduction of childhood morbidity and mortality. It received two 'GAVI best performance award' in 2009 and 2012.



Immunization will be a vital tool in the battle against antimicrobial resistance. Yet despite tremendous progress, nearly 20 million infants each year--have insufficient access to vaccines. In some countries, progress has stalled or even reversed.



The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded the world of the power of vaccines to fight disease, save lives, and create a healthier, safer, and more prosperous future. Moving forward, strong immunization systems will be needed to ensure that people everywhere are protected against COVID-19 and other diseases.



The World Health Assembly, with the support of countries and partners, has endorsed a new global vision and strategy, called the Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030), to address these challenges over the next decade and save over 50 million lives.



IA 2030 envisions a world where everyone, everywhere, at every age, fully benefits from vaccines to improve health and well-being. It aims to maintain hard-won gains in immunization, recover from the disruptions caused by COVID-19, and achieve even more - by leaving no one behind, in any situation or at any stage of life.



The IA 2030 strategy-to extend the benefits of vaccines to everyone, everywhere-is underpinned by four core principles: it puts people in the centre, is led by countries, implemented through broad partnerships, and driven by data. It is now the utmost priority that every country in the world implements this strategy from the very beginning of this decade.



In January 2021, WHO issued a call to all countries to work together in solidarity - and in each of their best interests - to ensure that within the first 100 days of the year, vaccination of health workers and older people was underway in all countries. This call to action is at the heart of WHO's campaign for #VaccinEquity, which aims to overcome the pandemic and the inequalities that lie at the root of so many global health challenges, as well as drive a global recovery. By day 100, tens of thousands of individuals and nearly 1500 organizations around the world signed the #VaccinEquity Declaration. Over half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered worldwide till now.



However, a lack of supply and inequitable distribution of vaccines still remains the biggest threat to ending the acute stage of this pandemic and driving a global recovery. As long as the virus continues to circulate anywhere, trade and travel will continue to be disrupted, and the economic recovery will be further delayed. Continued transmission also means more variants that could potentially evade vaccines, as well as prolonged strain on the very health systems and health workers that protect us.



Together, we must continue to push for vaccines to be both equitably distributed and equitably produced throughout 2021 and beyond. This call to action can be fulfilled through supporting COVAX and the ACT Accelerator to equitably distribute vaccines, treatments and diagnostics globally, as well as demanding leaders and vaccine manufacturers ramp up production and equitable distribution.



While the world focuses on critically important new vaccines to protect against COVID-19, there remains a need to ensure routine vaccinations are not missed. Many children have not been vaccinated during the global pandemic, leaving them at risk of serious diseases like measles and polio. Rapidly circulating misinformation around the topic of vaccination adds to this threat. In this context, this year's World Immunization Week 2021 campaign will aim to build solidarity and trust in vaccination as a public good that saves lives and protects health.



Vaccines have brought us closer, and will bring us closer again. Whilst vaccines are not a silver bullet, they will help us progress on a path to a world where we can be together again. With all eyes on vaccines, World Immunization Week 2021 offers an unprecedented opportunity to build public trust in the value of all vaccines and help build long-term support for immunization.

The writer is a Student, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College







