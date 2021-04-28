Fisherman electrocuted at Daulatkhan

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Apr 27: A fisherman was electrocuted in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Rashed, 45, son of later Abdul Mannan, was a resident of Ward No. 9 under Bhabanipur Union in the upazila.

Locals said Rashed came in contact with a live electric wire while voluntarily watering an under-construction wall of a mosque in the area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station Bajlar Rahman confirmed the incident.