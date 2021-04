Prantik Unnayan Society in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali District







Prantik Unnayan Society in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali District distributed food items and money among destitute people and corona victims at a function held on the Kendurbagh Children Grace School premises on Tuesday noon. At that time, Begumganj Union Chairman Mostafa Kamal was present. photo: observer