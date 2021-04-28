Relief items distributed to poor people in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Apr 27: Relief materials have been distributed among poor people in Sadar and Kaptai upazilas of the district on Monday.

Members of Bangladesh Army distributed relief materials among poor people in Sadar Upazila with financial aid from Bidyananda Foundation.

Rangamati Sadar Zone Acting Commander Major Md Nuruzzaman distributed food items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion, and salt among the poor people on the Kathaltali Government Primary School premises.

They also urged people to follow the government instructions such as refraining from going outside without any emergency, washing hands properly, wearing face masks while going out of home, and to maintain health advice.

On the other hand, members of Bangladesh Navy distributed relief materials among poor people in some remote areas in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Monday.

A team of BNS Shaheed Moazzem naval base went to the houses of poor people and distributed food items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion and salt.

