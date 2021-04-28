

China Clay Hill at Dhobaura set to disappear

According to field sources, the hill is being cut recklessly; an unscrupulous section is taking away white clay from the hill.

The hill area is beautiful. Beside it, tribal educational institution Manasapara Seventh Advents Missionary School is located; in the north, it is Garo hill along Meghalaya State of India.

Depending on the hill, hundreds of ceramics factories have grown up in different areas of the country.

But due to unplanned digging and looting, the hill is losing its charm. The hill is the unique for ceramic raw materials.

According to local sources, Bangladesh Agro-Ceramics has been lifting clay from the hill for long. Under the existing rules and regulations, the hole is supposed to be filled with other soil after lifting the raw-material-clay. But it is not being maintained in this case.

A visit to the hill area found holes; these were not filled later. It was learnt, incidents are occurring frequently due to these holes.

One labourer died in the slope slide of a hole in 2014. The then Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Maniruzzaman Khan had inspected the spot and ordered stopping the soil lifting for the time being.

The UNO had also formed a committee in this connection to oversee.

Locals complained, after taking approval for 50,000 bags of soil from the Mineral Resources Bureau, over lakh bags of soil is being taken away in connivance with the local influential; as a result, a huge amount of revenue is getting evaded.

According to locals, there is none to see it: one way the hill is losing its attraction, and on the other hand, the environment is being threatened; at present, the soil lifting is going on in a festive manner, for which the hill has been on the verge of extinction.

Habibur Rahman Habib, leader of the local Muktijoddha Santan Command, said the hill clay is being cut away from Bhedikura Pahar (hill) in a looting manner; nobody knows how many bags of soil are being approved; but lakhs of bags of soil are being taken away; as a result, the environment is being jeopardised.

Requesting anonymity, a local school teacher said, Agro Bangladesh is not lifting soil, but they are taking away additional bags of the clay, managing the officials of the Mineral Resources Ministry.

Dhoubaura Upazila Awami League's Joint General Secretary and Principal of Mahila Degree College Helal Uddin said, China Clay Hill is the very attraction for our tourism industry. Every year tourists come from far-remote areas to see it. But it is now getting abolished.

"In this connection, I seek intervention from the Prime Minister," he added.

When asked, Proprietor of Bangladesh Agro Ceramic Company Golam Kibria Tapan said, "We did not take clearance from the Department of Environment, but we have order from the high court to lift clay."

Union Chairman Fazlul Haq said, "I was informed earlier after getting clearance for cutting soil. But now I don't know how many bags of soil they are lifting."

UNO Rafikuzzaman said, there is one official in the Ministry of Mineral Resources, who see it.

When asked, Deputy Director of the ministry said, "At the time of cutting clay our officials don't stay there. Our men remain vigil after issuing letter of clearance."

He also denied excessive soil lifting.







