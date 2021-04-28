Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi        Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses       Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India      
Home Countryside

3 minor girls drown

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondents

Three minor girls drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bagerhat, Sirajganj and Bogura, in three days.
BAGERHAT: A seven-year-old girl drowned in a pond in  Sarankhola on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Ankhi Moni.
The deceased's mother Anu Begum said Ankhi drowned in the pond at Badhal Village while they were unaware of it.
After searching, she found the floating body on water and recovered it.
SIRAJGANJ: A girl drowned in a water body in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Taskiya Khatun, 12, daughter Md Ali, a resident of Radhanagar Village under Hatikumrul Union.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salanga Police Station (PS) Abdul Quader Jilani said Taskiya slipped into the water body adjacent to the house in the morning while playing on its bank.
After searching, the family members found her floating body and recovered it, the OC added.
BOGURA: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Rojamoni, daughter of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Dupchanchia Municipality.
Dupchanchia PS OC Hasan Ali said Rojamoni fell in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm while she was playing beside it.
Later, the family members found her body and recovered it from the pond, the OC added.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fisherman electrocuted at Daulatkhan
Prantik Unnayan Society in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali District
Relief items distributed to poor people in Rangamati
China Clay Hill at Dhobaura set to disappear
3 minor girls drown
Obituary
A view-exchange meeting on controlling crime in Narail District
Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists


Latest News
Brahmanbaria SB ASP Alauddin transferred
Sheikh Jamal’s 68th birthday today
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
N'ganj gas pipeline blast: Man dies after wife
Fire at Nababganj's Bandura Bazar burns several buses
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
IU assistant proctor removed for assaulting student
ADB: Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery
Occupational safety, health of all workers must be a national priority: ILO
Missing child rescued from Manikganj, 3 'kidnappers' detained
Most Read News
College student found hanged at Gulshan flat, industrialist sued
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Businessman Deen Mohammad dies
Chinese Defense Minister pays homage tribute to Bangabandhu
One victim dies at DMCH burn unit
Covid-19: mass awareness campaign is vital to win
Munia buried beside parents' graves in Cumilla
Indian mother transport son's corpse on rickshaw as ambulances run out
Police rescue Mamunul's 'second wife'
Now Dhaka’s polluted air joins in with the pandemic  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft