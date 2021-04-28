3 minor girls drown

Three minor girls drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bagerhat, Sirajganj and Bogura, in three days.

BAGERHAT: A seven-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Sarankhola on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ankhi Moni.

The deceased's mother Anu Begum said Ankhi drowned in the pond at Badhal Village while they were unaware of it.

After searching, she found the floating body on water and recovered it.

SIRAJGANJ: A girl drowned in a water body in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Taskiya Khatun, 12, daughter Md Ali, a resident of Radhanagar Village under Hatikumrul Union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salanga Police Station (PS) Abdul Quader Jilani said Taskiya slipped into the water body adjacent to the house in the morning while playing on its bank.

After searching, the family members found her floating body and recovered it, the OC added.

BOGURA: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rojamoni, daughter of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Dupchanchia Municipality.

Dupchanchia PS OC Hasan Ali said Rojamoni fell in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members found her body and recovered it from the pond, the OC added.







