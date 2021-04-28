

Obituary

He died with corona symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, and tough breathing.

According to his family sources, suddenly his condition started deteriorating on the day, and he breathed his on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College & Hospital.

He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.













BOGURA, Apr 27: Lecturer Abdur Razzak, district Awami League member and ex-chairman of Fanpore Union of Sadar Upazila passed away on Monday.He died with corona symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, and tough breathing.According to his family sources, suddenly his condition started deteriorating on the day, and he breathed his on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College & Hospital.He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.