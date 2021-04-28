Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Four people including a minor girl were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Gaibandha, Barishal, Naogaon and Gopalganj, on Monday and Tuesday.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: One youth was killed in a road accident in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Mintu Mia was son of Shahidul Islam of Hasanpara Village under Dhaperhat Union.

The road mishap took place in front of the Dhaperhat Cotton Mill along Rangpur-Bogura Highway.

According to local witnesses, Mintu Mia went out of his house in the morning to purchase diesel from Zisan Fuel Pump at Dhaperhat, and when he reached in front of the cotton mill, a Bogura-bound covered van hit him from the back; Mintu died on the spot, but the van driver managed to flee scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhaperhat Police (Inquiry) Rajab Ali said, being informed, the spot has been inspected.

BARISHAL: A young man was killed as a truck hit his bicycle in Kathaltala area of the district city on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Mizanur was the son of Abdul Wahed, a resident of Amtala area in the city.

Sub-Inspector of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Sabur said the accident took place in the area when Mizanur was returning home riding the cycle, leaving him dead on the spot.

PATNITALA, BARGUNA: An eight-year-old girl was run over by a trolley in Patharghata Upazila of the Barguna district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Tamanna was the daughter of Dulal Khan, a resident of Nijlathimara village in the upazila.

Witnesses said a soil-laden trolley run over her in the village around 4 pm, leaving her injured.

Locals rushed Tamanna to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Patharghata PS OC Shahabuddin said locals handed over the trolley driver to police.

Legal action would be taken upon receiving complaint from the victim's family.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed as a three-wheeler (locally known as Nosimon) collided with a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Nitai Mazumdar, 35, was the son of Kalipad Mazumdar, a resident of Borashi village in the upazila.

Sadar PS OC Md Manirul Islam said the accident took place in Sonakur area around 3 pm, leaving motorcycle rider Nitai injured.

Locals rushed him to Gopalganj 25-Bed General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







