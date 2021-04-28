82 fined in 4 dists

Separate mobile courts fined 82 people on different charges in four districts- Bagerhat, Brahmanbaria, Naogaon and Rajshahi.

BAGERHAT: From April 20 to 25, a total of 75 people were fined Tk 63,500 on charge of flouting lockdown rules in the district.

In separate drives during these six days of the lockdown, mobile court slapped the fining.

According to local administration sources, earlier, 189 people were fined Tk 1,51,800 from April 14 to 19 on the same charge.

Also during April 14 to 26, the Consumers Rights Protection Department conducted drives in the district and fined Tk 50,000.

The department is strengthening its drive this Ramadan. During the drive, some adulterated food items were destroyed, said the department's Assistant Director Abdullah Al Imran.

Deputy Commissioner ANM Fazlul Haq said, "We have been conducting mobile court since the beginning of the lockdown to keep people in house and ensure health safety."

BRAHMANBARIA: A mobile court in the district on Sunday fined a butcher Tk 20,000 for allegedly selling the meat of a dead cow. The fined person is Al Amin, a butcher at Aliabad Bazar in the upazila.

The mobile court led by Nabinagar Upazila Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Iqbal Hasan raided at Aliabad Bazar in the morning and fined him the amount.

About 50 kilograms of the meat were also seized which were, later, put under earth.

NAOGAON: A mobile court here on Friday fined the manager of a brick kiln in Atrai Upazila of the district. The fined person is the manager of KNS Bricks in the upazila.

On information, the mobile court led by Atrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Iftekharul Islam conducted a drive in Mollapara Village in the evening and fined the manager of the brick kiln Tk 1 lakh for illegally cutting soil, and in default, he has to suffer three months of simple imprisonment.

RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Friday fined the owners of five shops Tk 8,000 for different irregularities in the city.

Assistant Director (AD) of Rajshahi Divisional Department of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP Hasan-Al-Maruf conducted a drive in Shahebbazar and Newmarket areas in the city and fined the shops the amount.

Of the fined shops, Toton Store, Messrs SR Rice Bhandar and a vegetable shop owned by Selim of Shahebbazar area were fined Tk 1,000 each for not showing price tags.

On the other hand, Sushil Store and Rizik Bhandar of Newmarket area were fined Tk 3,000 and Tk 2,000 respectively for selling commodities with higher price.





