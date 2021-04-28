Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:12 PM
Home Countryside

53 more contract corona in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

A total of 53 people have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Kishoreganj, Bogura and Chapainawabganj, in two days.
KISHOREGANJ: Thirty-three corona positive cases have been identified in the district raising the toll to 4.485.
Of these, 13 were detected in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila, one each in Karimganj, Tarail, Katiadi, Pakundia, Kuliarchar and in Nikli  upazilas, four in Bhairab, seven in Bajitpur, and three in Itna.
Already, a total of 4,031 patients have recovered while 76 ones died.
Civil Surgeon Dr. Md. Mujibur Rahman confirmed the matter on Monday night.  
Corona infection cases included 1,686 in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila, 114 in Hossainpur, 183 in Karimganj, 138 in Tarail, 229 in Pakundia, 317 in Katiadi, 192 in Kuliarchar, 1,051 in Bhairab, 63 in Nikli, 374 in Bajitpur, 39 in Itna, 61 in Mithamoin, and 38 in Austagram Upazila.
BOGURA: Nineteen more people contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking total cases to 11,676.
The death toll remained unchanged at 286 as no one died in the proceeding period.
Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Sunday afternoon.
A total of 10,358 persons have, so far, made recovery from the virus while 286 died, he added.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 4 in the upazila.
Gomastapur Upazila Corona Monitoring Officer Dr Hasan Ali confirmed the matter.
He said the newly infected person came to the upazila from India on April 18.


