Black smoke causes breathing tough



Garbage pile in Ishwarganj Town burning. photo: observer

According to field sources, the garbage pile is located along the bridge over the Kanchamatia River. It is on the entry to the Poura Town of Ishwarganj. For the last one week, the fire burning has been going on. But no step has been taken to stave off the burning flare.

Locals complained, black smoke emission is spreading, local life is being getting endangered, environment threatened. People are getting affected by tough-breath disease- asthma.

Victims said, though health safety measure has been taken amid corona pandemic, the case of the burning garbage slipped the watching eye of local administration.

Every day, people are going to bazaar this way. But their moving is hampered due to smoke emission. Even staying in the house has become tough.

Locals said, this holy month of Ramadan, they have fallen in uttered disarray; traders are also losing businesses ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Pour Councillor and Member Secretary of the Bazaar Committee Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan Rasel said, the problem is not settled despite several attempts; the garbage den is polluting the river and the environment at a time: the matter has been informed to the mayor.

Ishwarganj Bazar Bebosaye Samiti' s Conveyor Abu Bakar Siddik Dulal Bhuiya said, traders and surrounding life are becoming unbearable due to black some; people are in suffocating.

Mayor Bir Muktijoddha Abdus Sattar said, it has been restricted to dump the municipality's garbage here; the burning occurs for throwing garbage and ash from hotels. "I am seeing the matter," he gave assurance.

Upazila Health Officer Dr. Nurul Huad Khan said, it is the harmful smoke which causes breathing tough.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain said, after informing matter to the mayor and the Fire Service, necessary measure will be taken.





