India situation ‘beyond heartbreaking’



A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India on April 27. Photo : Reuters

"The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. He spoke as India battles a catastrophic coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed hospitals, with crematoriums working at full capacity.

A surge in recent days has seen patients' families taking to social media to beg for oxygen supplies and locations of available hospital beds, and has forced the capital New Delhi to extend a week-long lockdown. "WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies," Tedros said.

He said the UN health agency was among other things sending "thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies". The WHO also said it had transferred more than 2,600 of its experts from various programmes, including polio and tuberculosis, to work with Indian health authorities to help respond to the pandemic.

Makeshift pyres are being built in crematoriums in India's capital Delhi as the city runs out of space to cremate its dead. Medical oxygen, intensive care unit (ICU) beds and life-saving medicines are in short supply.

The number of reported cases declined slightly on Tuesday, to 323,144 from the peak of 352,991 the day before, bringing the total number of Indian cases so far to nearly 17 million with 192,000 deaths. However, it is thought the true figures are far higher - both for deaths and cases.

Crematorium staff are working throughout the night, with relatives of the dead reportedly having to help with the cremations, piling wood and assisting in other rituals. In Delhi, parking lots, parks or empty ground are now being sought for the increasing need for cremations. Families often have to wait for hours before they are allowed to cremate their dead.

The country of 1.3 billion has become the latest hotspot of a pandemic that has killed more than three million people worldwide, even as richer countries take steps towards normality with accelerating vaccination programmes.

The US and Britain rushed ventilators and vaccine materials to help India weather the crisis, while a range of other countries also pledged support. Since the virus that causes Covid-19 first surfaced in China in late 2019, the disease has killed more than 3.1 million people out of at least 147 million infected, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Tedros on Monday lamented that global new case numbers have been rising for the past nine weeks straight. "To put it in perspective," he said, "there were almost as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic." -AFP







GENEVA, Apr 27: The World Health Organization chief voiced alarm Monday at India's record-breaking wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths, saying the organisation was rushing to help address the crisis."The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. He spoke as India battles a catastrophic coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed hospitals, with crematoriums working at full capacity.A surge in recent days has seen patients' families taking to social media to beg for oxygen supplies and locations of available hospital beds, and has forced the capital New Delhi to extend a week-long lockdown. "WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies," Tedros said.He said the UN health agency was among other things sending "thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies". The WHO also said it had transferred more than 2,600 of its experts from various programmes, including polio and tuberculosis, to work with Indian health authorities to help respond to the pandemic.Makeshift pyres are being built in crematoriums in India's capital Delhi as the city runs out of space to cremate its dead. Medical oxygen, intensive care unit (ICU) beds and life-saving medicines are in short supply.The number of reported cases declined slightly on Tuesday, to 323,144 from the peak of 352,991 the day before, bringing the total number of Indian cases so far to nearly 17 million with 192,000 deaths. However, it is thought the true figures are far higher - both for deaths and cases.Crematorium staff are working throughout the night, with relatives of the dead reportedly having to help with the cremations, piling wood and assisting in other rituals. In Delhi, parking lots, parks or empty ground are now being sought for the increasing need for cremations. Families often have to wait for hours before they are allowed to cremate their dead.The country of 1.3 billion has become the latest hotspot of a pandemic that has killed more than three million people worldwide, even as richer countries take steps towards normality with accelerating vaccination programmes.The US and Britain rushed ventilators and vaccine materials to help India weather the crisis, while a range of other countries also pledged support. Since the virus that causes Covid-19 first surfaced in China in late 2019, the disease has killed more than 3.1 million people out of at least 147 million infected, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.Tedros on Monday lamented that global new case numbers have been rising for the past nine weeks straight. "To put it in perspective," he said, "there were almost as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic." -AFP