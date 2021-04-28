Correa keeps Lazio in Champions League hunt with Milan double

ROME, APRIL 27: Joaquin Correa ensured Lazio kept their hopes of Champions League qualification alive on Monday with a double in a 3-0 win over AC Milan while Napoli jumped up to third thanks to a 2-0 triumph at Torino.

Correa opened the scoring for Lazio with only a minute on the clock at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and added the second five minutes after the break.

Ciro Immobile struck the third with three minutes left as Lazio moved five points off the Champions League spots with a game in hand on their rivals.

"This was like a final for us, the last chance to stay in with a shout for the top four... it was a clear and dominant victory," Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia. Inzaghi's side sit sixth, behind AC Milan who are level on 66 points with Napoli and Juventus third and fourth respectively but have dropped down to fifth after their second straight league defeat.

They are 13 points behind leaders Inter Milan, who can win their first league title since 2010 on Saturday if they beat Crotone and second-placed Atalanta fail to win at Sassuolo on Sunday. -AFP



