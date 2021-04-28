Jamal, Jibon return home

Bangladesh national football team's captain Jamal Bhuyan returned home from Denmark on Monday after solving some passport issues while national football team's striker Nabib Newaz Jibon also returned on the same day from India. Both are now in quarantine.

After playing the tri-nation tournament in Nepal, Jamal Bhuyan went to Denmark on a leave to visit his family because the second round of Bangladesh Premier League was uncertain due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) recently announced the date of second round of BPL from April 30. So, Jamal has came in Dhaka to play for Saif Sporting Club.

In a video message sent through BFF, the Bangladesh football team's captain Jamal said: "I have just come to Dhaka after a long journey. There were some papers problems due to lockdown… after that all is well. I'm fine ….all the best."

On the other hand, Bangladesh national football team striker Nabib Newaz Jibon, who was stuck in Kolkata for lockdown, finally returned home under a special arrangement.

The Abahani Limited skipper Nabib Newaz Jibon, who went to India for a knee surgery, was supposed to return home on Wednesday but he couldn't due to ongoing lockdown. Uncertainty was loomed about Jibon's return as border communication with India is currently closed. However, Jibon has returned from Kolkata under special arrangement. He is now in compulsory quarantine in Benapole. -BSS







