Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:11 PM
Home Sports

BFF propose AFC to host AFC Cup match in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has proposed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the AFC Cup preliminary round-2 match between Dhaka Abahani Limited and Eagles Club of Maldives in Dhaka next month.
BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag talking to the reporters today said they have proposed to AFC one behalf of Abahani Limited to host the AFC Cup preliminary round-2 match in any date of May 5-7 in Dhaka on Tuesday.
"We want to organize the AFC Cup preliminary round-2 in any date of May 5-7 in Dhaka and we have already informed the AFC matters related to match planning. The visiting team will have to be observed minimum quarantine period. The players will have to go through COVID-19 test and they will take part in the match subject to the condition of being COVID-19 negative and more issues we have officially communicated with AFC and hoped to get back feedback from AFC soon," Shohag said.
Abahani team's manager Satyajit Das Rupu today said AFC wanted to know from us about arranging the AFC Cup preliminary round-2 match between Dhaka Abahani Limited and Eagles Club of Maldives.
"We initially discussed with India about organizing the match and also proposed the Maldives to arrange the match in their home as the border communication with India is temporary close now. The Maldives are not clearing their opinion about hosting the match, so considering the lockdown situation here we have informed AFC to our opinion as we want to host the match in any day of May 5-7 in Dhaka," Rupu said.
Earlier, Abahani Limited was first scheduled to host Maldivian outfits Eagles Club in their AFC Cup's preliminary round-two play-off match in Dhaka on April 14 last but due to the pandemic situation, the match later rescheduled on April 21 in the neutral venue of Kathmandu where it was not possible as well to host the match there.
It can be mention that if Abahani able to win that match against Eagles, they will play in the playoff clash against the Bengaluru FC. Indian football club Bengaluru FC already went through to the playoff of the AFC Cup. BSS


