Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:11 PM
Grant Luden tested Covid positive

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
BIPIN DANI

Despite being tested Covid positive, Sri Lanka's new physical performance manager Grant Luden has remained "very positive".
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from his hotel room on Monday late afternoon, the South Africa-born Luden said, "yes, I've tested positive. It was last Tuesday".
"But it is all good this side. There are no symptoms and I am being looked after very nicely by the medical staff".
Luden, who has worked with the Pakistan (2014-2019) and Bangladeshi (2008-2013) national teams in the past was hired by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board earlier this year.
A Degree holder in Sports and Exercise Technology, Luden has obtained his Level 3 Cricket Coaching certificate from Cricket South Africa, where he has also worked with the players in the past.  
His main job at the High-Performance Center of the SLC is to look after the fitness of the national and elite players. His extensive experience is being used when injured players are referred to him.





