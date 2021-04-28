Video
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021, 1:11 PM
Shoriful vows to dismiss Mushfiqur at least once in life

Published : Wednesday, 28 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

As of now, in any kind of domestic cricket, fast bowler Shoriful Islam couldn't dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim even once.
However, this young fast bowler sat down to bet as if in a hurry as he wants to get the wicket of one of the best batsmen in the country in his own bag, even if only for once.
Of all the batsmen in Bangladesh, Shoriful picked Mushfiqur as his most favourite batsman and he also likes Tamim Iqbal.
His battle with Mushfiqur Rahim in the Bangladesh team's net is much-talked about. According to Shoriful, he knocked out Mushfiqur at net quite sometimes but never got his wicket in competitive cricket.
He made the remarks in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from Kandy on Tuesday.
"Mushfiqur Rahim is my favourite batsman alongside Tamim Iqbal," said Shoriful. "I still can't get him out. I want to take his wicket in any game. I like to watch the batting of Mushfiqur and Tamim Iqbal. I used to watch them play from my childhood. Now playing with them, talking with them, it feels good."     -BSS


